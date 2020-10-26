FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC PLC Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

FTI opened at $6.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 308.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

