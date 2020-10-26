Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of FCX opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 240.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

