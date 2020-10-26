Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.64 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Shares of SIVB opened at $296.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.59 and a 200 day moving average of $220.77. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

