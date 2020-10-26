Synovus Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

SNV opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 37.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $6,989,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

