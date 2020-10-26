FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Cut by Analyst

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.89 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 66,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,406,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

