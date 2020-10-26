Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$772.57 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

AEM opened at C$104.10 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$43.25 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total value of C$1,203,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,489,008.52. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total value of C$383,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,456,068.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,285.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

