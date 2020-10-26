Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Webster Financial stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

