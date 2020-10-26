Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:STL opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 89.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

