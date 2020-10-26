Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.69 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.56. Biogen has a 1-year low of $257.60 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

