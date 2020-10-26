Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

NYSE WGO opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.