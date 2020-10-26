Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $32.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.09 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.

Shares of BIIB opened at $265.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.56. Biogen has a one year low of $257.60 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.