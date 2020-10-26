Piper Sandler Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

