Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $5.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $24.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.01 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.85.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.00 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $257.60 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.23 and a 200-day moving average of $288.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

