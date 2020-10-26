Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $456.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 177,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.