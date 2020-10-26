Northcoast Research Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WGO. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of WGO opened at $48.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $43,139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 164,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $6,678,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 276,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

