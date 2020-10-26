Devon Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

