Brokers Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.

BIIB opened at $265.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.23 and a 200 day moving average of $288.56. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $257.60 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

