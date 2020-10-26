Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NYSE:ASB opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 27.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

