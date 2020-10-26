Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

