Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

