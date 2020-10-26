FY2020 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – B.Riley Securit lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $8.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.57. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

FBC opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.