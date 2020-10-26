William Blair Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.46. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.85.

BIIB stock opened at $265.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen has a one year low of $257.60 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

