DA Davidson Comments on Equity BancShares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equity BancShares in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Equity BancShares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of EQBK opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $285.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $1,156,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

