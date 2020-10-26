Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Overbought

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Synovus Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp Cut by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp Cut by Analyst
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Raymond James
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Raymond James
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Wedbush
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report