Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.