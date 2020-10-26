Piper Sandler Weighs in on Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $9.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,048,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 130,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

