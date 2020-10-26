Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

FITB opened at $24.42 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 1,713,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

