Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GL. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

NYSE:GL opened at $86.14 on Monday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,050 shares of company stock worth $8,575,733. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

