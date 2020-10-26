Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

FITB stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 81.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

