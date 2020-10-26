Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

GSBC opened at $41.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $587.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

