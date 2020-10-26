Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

NYSE:GPC opened at $98.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

