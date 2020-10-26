Hancock Whitney Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of HWC opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 326,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 226,433 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 129,009 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

