Hancock Whitney Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of HWC opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 326,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 226,433 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 129,009 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts
Hancock Whitney Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share
Hancock Whitney Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report