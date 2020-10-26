Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after buying an additional 544,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,992,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after buying an additional 114,497 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,690,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after buying an additional 129,277 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,125,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

