WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

