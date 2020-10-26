Unilever (NYSE:UN) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UN. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UN opened at $60.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.