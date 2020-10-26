DA Davidson Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $777,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 130.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 358.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.