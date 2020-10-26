Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $37.70 on Monday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Argo Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Argo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 799,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 434,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,364,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.