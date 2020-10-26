Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (CPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) to post earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$397.00 million for the quarter.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock opened at C$30.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.03. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.79.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.