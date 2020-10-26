OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSPN stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $959.52 million, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

