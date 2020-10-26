Owens Corning (OC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OC stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

