Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GHL opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.00. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 34,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $392,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,331.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 63,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

