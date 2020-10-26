AXIS Capital (AXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXS opened at $48.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $66.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,126.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 209,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,606,061.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,886.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,503,200 shares of company stock worth $111,993,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

