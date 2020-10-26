Moncler’s (MONRF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. Moncler has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

