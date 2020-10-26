argenx’s (ARGX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.59.

Shares of ARGX opened at $250.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.85. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in argenx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in argenx by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in argenx by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in argenx by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

