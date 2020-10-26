AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

NYSE:AU opened at $25.17 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

