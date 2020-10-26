ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

ATVDY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

