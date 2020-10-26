ValuEngine Lowers Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ELOX stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

