MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s (MGDDY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.16. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

