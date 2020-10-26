Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.