Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.