AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Get AstroNova alerts:

ALOT stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 million, a P/E ratio of -118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.